DATA STORY: India logs 5,326 new cases; death toll rises to 478,007

India on Tuesday reported a net decrease of 3,170 in active cases to take its count to 79,097. India’s share of global active cases now stands at 0.34 per cent (one in 294). The country is twenty-sixth among the most affected countries by active cases. On Monday, it added 5,326 cases to take its total caseload to 34,752,164 from 34,746,838 — an increase of 0.1%. And, with 453 new fatalities, its Covid-19 reached 478,007, or 1.38 per cent of total confirmed infections.

With 6,456,911 more Covid-19 vaccine doses being administered on Monday, India’s total count of vaccine shots so far reached 1,383,478,181. The count of recovered cases across India, meanwhile, reached 34,195,060 — or 98.4 per cent of total caseload — with 8,043 new cured cases being reported on Tuesday.

Now the twenty-sixth-most-affected country by active cases, third by deaths, second by total cases and recoveries, India has added 48,520 cases in the past 7 days.

India now accounts for 0.34% of all active cases globally (one in every 294 active cases), and 8.98% of all deaths (one in every 11 deaths).

India has so far administered 1,383,478,181 vaccine doses. That is 3980.98 per cent of its total caseload, and 98.9 per cent of its population.

Among Indian states, the top 5 in terms of number of vaccine shots administered are Uttar Pradesh (192192865), Maharashtra (133084852), West Bengal (105115272), Madhya Pradesh (101257198), and Bihar (95521885).

Among states with more than 10 million population, the top 5 in number of vaccine shots per one million population are Gujarat (1422562), Delhi (1391098), Kerala (1360960), Jammu and Kashmir (1346502), and Uttarakhand (1299161).

Backwards from here, the last 1 million cases for India have come in 82 days.

The count of active cases across India on Tuesday saw a net reduction of 3,170, compared with 1,646 on Monday. States and UTs hat have seen the biggest daily net increase in active cases are Maharashtra (25), Jharkhand (15), Chandigarh (11), Odisha (11), and Manipur (9).

With 8,043 new daily recoveries, India’s recovery rate stands at 98.4%, while fatality rate remained unchanged at 1.38%.

The Indian states and UTs with the worst case fatality rates at present are Punjab (2.75%), Nagaland (2.18%), and Uttarakhand (2.15%). The rate in as many as 14 is higher than the national average.

India’s new daily closed cases stand at 8,496 — 453 deaths and 8,043 recoveries. The share of deaths in total closed cases stands at 5.33%.

India’s 5-day moving average of daily rate of addition to total cases stands at 0.0%.

India’s doubling time for total cases stands at 4522.4 days, and for deaths at 731.1 days.

Overall, five states with the biggest 24-hour jump in total cases are Kerala (2230), Tamil Nadu (605), Maharashtra (544), West Bengal (414), and Karnataka (222).

India on Monday conducted 1,014,079 to take the total count of tests conducted so far in the country to 666,126,659. The test positivity rate recorded was 0.5%.

Five states with the highest test positivity rate (TPR) – percentage of tested people turning out to be positive for Covid-19 infection (by cumulative data for tests and cases – are Dadra & Nagar Haveli-Daman & Diu (14.76%), Kerala (12.79%), Sikkim (11.49%), Goa (11.24%), and Maharashtra (9.8%).

Five states with the highest TPR by daily numbers for tests and cases added – are Mizoram (73.81%), Kerala (5.6%), Manipur (2.49%), Goa (1.97%), and West Bengal (1.84%).

Among states and UTs with more than 10 million population, five that have carried out the highest number of tests (per million population) are Delhi (1707946), J&K (1369238), Kerala (1142830), Punjab (1069412), and Karnataka (820648).

The five most affected states by total cases are Maharashtra (6650140), Kerala (5219819), Karnataka (3002649), Tamil Nadu (2740411), and Andhra Pradesh (2075879).

Maharashtra, the most affected state overall, has reported 544 new cases to take its tally to 6650140.

Kerala, the second-most-affected state by total tally, has added 2230 cases to take its tally to 5219819.

Karnataka, the third-most-affected state, has reported 222 cases to take its tally to 3002649.

Tamil Nadu has added 605 cases to take its tally to 2740411.

Andhra Pradesh has seen its tally going up by 75 to 2075879.

Uttar Pradesh has added 27 cases to take its tally to 1710722.

Delhi has added 91 cases to take its tally to 1442288.