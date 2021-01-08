654 new Covid-19 cases in Mumbai; 472 recuperate, nine fatalities

-
Mumbai reported 654 new coronavirus positive cases and nine fatalities on Friday, which took its caseload to 2,97,638 and death toll to 11,171, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
The city had reported 665 cases and seven deaths on Thursday, the civic body data revealed.
The number of recovered patients in the country's financial capital increased to 2,77,664 after 472 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.
The number of active cases stood at 7,927 as against 7,756 on Thursday.
The count of tests conducted in the city increased to 24,63,249 with the addition of 16,250 tests in the last 24- hours.
Mumbai's COVID-19 case doubling rate is 364 days, while the growth rate is 0.21 per cent.
The administration has created 196 containment zones and sealed 2,573 buildings in the city to curb the spread of the infection.
