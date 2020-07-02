Land earmarked in Bengaluru outskirts as burial ground for Covid-19 victims

Over 35 acres of land in nine



villages on the outskirts of the city have been earmarked for burial or cremation of bodies of victims in the backdrop of safety concerns raised over funerals held in burial grounds located amidst residential areas.

Deputy Commissioner of Urban District G N Shivamurthy issued an order setting apart about 35.5 acres in the villages under four Taluks of North, South, Anekal and Yelahanka.

The order directed the respective Tahsildars to register these chunks of land as reserved for burial grounds and not to use for any purpose.

According to the sources in the district administration, Health Minister B Sriramulu and Revenue Minister R Ashoka had directed the officials to identify places on the city outskirts to dispose of the bodies of victims.

Sriramulu had on Wednesday said victims would not be laid to rest in burial grounds in the city and separate places will be earmarked on the outskirts in the backdrop of safety concerns raised by public.

He had also warned against unscientific disposal of used Personal Protection Equipment kits worn by the kin of the dead for the final rites, referring to reports about such instances.

In some places, people have also expressed concern over bodies of those who died of the being buried in their neighbourhood.

As of Wednesday, has 16,514 COVID-19 cases and the death toll stood at 253.

