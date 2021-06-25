776 doctors died in Covid second wave, says Indian Medical Association

The (IMA) on Friday informed that 776 doctors lost their lives in the second wave of COVID.

According to the IMA COVID registry - state-wise Doctors martyrs list, Bihar saw the maximum number of 115 deaths, followed by Delhi at 109, Uttar Pradesh 79, West Bengal 62, Rajasthan 44, Jharkhand 39, and Andhra Pradesh 40.

According to the IMA, 748 doctors died in the first wave of the pandemic.

In southern states, Karnataka recorded 9 deaths of doctors, while Kerala witnessed 24 and Tamil Nadu 50.

Odisha recorded deaths of 34 doctors while Maharashtra witnessed 23 deaths of doctors.

A slight decrease in new COVID-19 cases was seen in the country on Friday with 51,667 more people testing positive, said the Union health ministry. The cumulative caseload has now reached 3,01,34,445.

According to the data shared by the Union Health Ministry on Friday, the country saw a total of 64,527 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,91,28,267.

