Light rains, wind bring down maximum temperature by 7 degrees in Delhi

Light rain, winds and a cloudy sky brought the maximum temperature in the city down by a few notches on Friday and kept it within a comfortable range while also improving the air quality.

The weather office predicted a further dip in the temperatures and improvement in the air quality due to moderate rains in the city over the weekend.

As per Central Pollution Control Board data, the 24-hour average AQI in the city was recorded at 55, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature on Friday settled at 27.1 degrees Celsius, seven notches below the season's average. The minimum temperature was recorded at 21.8, normal for this time of the season.

Several areas of the city witnessed light rains and the day was cloudy.

"There will be generally cloudy sky with moderate rain on Saturday and Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperatures on the weekend are likely to hover around 27 and 21 degrees Celsius respectively," an IMD official said.

The AQI index on Thursday was recorded at 79, and on Wednesday, it was 211.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Data from the System of Air Quality Weather Forecasting and Research showed that on Friday morning at 9.20 am, the AQI was recorded as 68, which falls in the 'satisfactory' category, and it further improved to 55 by the evening.

With the air quality in dropping to the 'poor' level on Wednesday, authorities in the National Capital Region were asked to strictly implement measures under the first stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The action plan includes penal and legal action against polluting industrial units.

The government on Thursday has launched an anti-dust campaign to check dust pollution in the city, especially at construction sites.

