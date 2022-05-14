Manik Saha elected BJP legislature party leader in Tripura, to be new CM

-
Manik Saha will be the new Tripura chief minister succeeding Biplab Kumar Deb who resigned earlier on Saturday, BJP leaders said.
Saha was elected the BJP legislature party leader, they said.
"Congratulations and best wishes to @DrManikSaha2 ji on being elected as the legislature party leader. I believe under PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision and leadership Tripura will prosper," Deb tweeted.
