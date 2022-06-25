AAP govt aims to give dignified education spaces in Delhi schools: Sisodia

-
ALSO READ
Enrolment in Delhi govt schools up by 21% in last seven years: Sisodia
Sisodia visits Kamla Nagar market, promises world-class public amenities
BJP-ruled Delhi civic bodies aim to raze unauthorised colonies: Sisodia
At least 1,000 BJP leaders in Himachal Pradesh set to join AAP: Sisodia
Sisodia accusing Himanta Biswa just to save Satyendra Jain: Gautam Gambhir
-
The Delhi government aims to provide "dignified education spaces" to all children in government schools, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Saturday and instructed principals to set minimum benchmarks regarding infrastructure, cleanliness and environment.
Sisodia, who is also Delhi's education minister, was speaking during an interaction with the principals of government schools in Delhi.
Over 200 school principals from all across Delhi attended the event.
The interaction between Sisodia and the principals was centred around academic priorities of the Delhi government schools, cleanliness and maintenance of classrooms and developing a positive classroom culture, an official statement said.
"Sisodia instructed the school principals to set minimum benchmarks in their school regarding the school infrastructure, cleanliness, and school environment," the statement said.
In the last seven years, the government has done a lot of work on schools and has given a great model of education," the minister said.
Sisodia said it's now the responsibility of principals to ensure that no student is left behind, when we move ahead with the next session after summer vacation.
"The aim of the Delhi government is to provide dignified education spaces to all children coming to government schools and not paying attention to the same will be an injustice to children who have chosen our schools over others," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU