JUST IN
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
Oscars 2023 full winner list: Naatu Naatu bags Best Original song award
Sitharaman to present J-K budget in LS today as 2nd leg of session begins
India reports 444 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 3,809
Second leg of Budget session begins today, Govt aims to pass pending bills
India's Permanent Mission to UN to co-host 2 special events on Mon, Thurs
Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh, Brendan Fraser win Best Actress, Best Actor
SVB Crisis: What led to the collapse of start-ups' favourite bank?
Top headlines: Adani-Hindenburg saga continues, SVB crisis, and more
Oscars 2023: 'Naatu Naatu' from Rajamouli's 'RRR' wins Best Original Song
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
IndiGo's Delhi-Doha flight diverted to Karachi due to medical emergency
icon-arrow-left
PM Modi congratulates team 'RRR' for Oscar win, says India is elated, proud
Business Standard

Oscars 2023: PM congratulates teams behind 'RRR', 'The Elephant Whisperers'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud and elated with Naatu Naatu winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come

Topics
Oscar Awards | Oscars

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Modi, PM Modi
Photo: ANI Twitter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India is proud and elated with "Naatu Naatu" winning an Oscar, and hailed the song as one that will be remembered for years to come.

He also congratulated the entire team of Tamil documentary "The Elephant Whisperers" after it created history at the 95th Academy Awards by becoming the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category.

Reacting to the peppy, foot-tapping chartbuster from SS Rajamouli's Telugu period action film "RRR" winning the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category, Modi tweeted, "Exceptional! The popularity of Naatu Naatu' is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come."

"Congratulations to MM Keeravaani, Chandrabose and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud," he said.

Naatu Naatu, "Naacho Naacho" in Hindi, is composed by Keeravaani and penned by Chandrabose.

In another tweet, Modi also congratulated director Kartiki Gonsalves, producer Guneet Monga and the entire team of "The Elephant Whisperers" for winning the Oscars.

"Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature," the prime minister said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Oscar Awards

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 11:09 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU