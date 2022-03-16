AAP leader Bhagwant Mann takes oath as 18th chief minister of Punjab

leader was sworn in as the chief minister on Wednesday.

Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in the swearing-in ceremony that took place at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in Punjab's Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Nagar district.

Mann took oath in Punjabi.

Besides newly-elected MLAs, Delhi Chief Minister and convener Arvind Kejriwal, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, and other leaders wearing yellow turbans took part in the ceremony.

The romped home winning 92 seats in the 117-member Assembly, decimating the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine.

