AAP leader Sanjay Singh gets death threat; police complaint lodged

-
ALSO READ
Aam Aadmi Party will restructure Delhi unit, minister Gopal Rai says
AAP creating confusion by blaming farmers for pollution in Delhi: Congress
Officials told not to paste Covid posters outside homes: Delhi govt to HC
Delhi: AAP holds protest over non-payment of salaries of MCD employees
AAP seeks immediate shut down of all pollution causing thermal power plants
-
AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Monday said he has received a death threat and got a police complaint lodged in the matter.
Sharing the copy of the police complaint on Twitter, Singh said he will not get intimidated by such threats.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader urged the Delhi police to take cognizance of the matter and initiate action.
A senior police officer said at around 7 pm on Monday, a complaint was received at the North Avenue police station from Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, regarding threats being given to him over the phone.
"A non-cognizable report under section 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered," the officer said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU