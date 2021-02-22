AAP's 'Kisan Mahasammelan' in Punjab's Moga on Mar 21; Kejriwal to address

Punjab's main opposition party AAP on Monday said it will organise a "Kisan Mahasammelan" in Moga district on March 21 in support of the ongoing farmers' agitation against the Centre's contentious agri laws.

Party's convener and Delhi Chief Minister will address the event, it said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been camping at Delhi border points for nearly three months to press for the repeal of the three agri laws enacted in September last year and a legal guarantee on the minimum support price (MSP).

"AAP has decided to hold a 'Kisan Mahasammelan' at Bagha Purana in Moga on March 21 in order to further strengthen the ongoing farmers' agitation," party MP Bhagwant Mann said while addressing the media in Jalandhar district.

He said from across Punjab will be invited to participate in the event.

"We want Delhi CM to take part in this 'mahasammelan'," added Mann, flanked by AAP leaders Jarnail Singh, Raghav Chadha and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema.

Later, Raghav Chadha said Kejriwal will address the 'mahasammelan'.

"@AAPPunjab to organise 'KISAN MAHASAMMELAN' at Bagha Purana in Moga District, Punjab on 21st March 2021, to be addressed by AAP Convener and Delhi CM Sh. @ArvindKejriwal," said Chadha in a tweet.

The has been vocal about its support for the farmers' agitation. Kejriwal is set to address a Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on February 28.

Mann said the Centre should withdraw the three farm laws and provide a legal guarantee on MSP.

The government has said the new farm laws will benefit by freeing them from the clutches of the middlemen and ushering in new technology in the sector.

However, say these legislations will remove the safety net of MSP and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

Meanwhile, Mann who is president of Punjab's AAP unit said the party also held a meeting with the candidates who had contested the recently held state civic body polls.

