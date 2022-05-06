ABVP protests in JNU, blames left for not letting mess workers prepare food

-
ALSO READ
Delhi Police registers FIR against unidentified people in JNU violence case
Police tightens security at JNU to maintain peace a day after clashes
JNUSU hold gathering to commemorate 2 years of campus violence, blame ABVP
JNU to institute Ambedkar centre for research on sociopolitical equality
Several injured after student unions ABVP, AISA clash in JNU Sunday night
-
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad on Thursday staged a protest in Jawaharlal Nehru University, accusing "left organisations" of preventing hostel mess workers from preparing food for students.
Around 30 members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) gathered in the Sabarmati lawn of the varsity and raised slogans against the "left organisations" and demanded good food and other amenities for hostel residents.
Meanwhile, the JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) has dismissed ABVP claims, saying the sanitisation and mess workers have been observing a strike against the administration and the student union has not prevented anyone from entering the mess area.
In a statement, the ABVP condemned what they termed as an "anti-student and anti-JNU act" by "left organisations". They alleged that stopping mess facilities has created a huge burden on students as they are left in the lurch.
"On May 5, residents of many hostels were not served breakfast and lunch because the Maoist goondas prohibited workers from entering the mess area and forcibly closed the mess. ABVP stands with workers who are crucial stakeholders of university community without whom the university cannot function," alleged ABVP.
Meanwhile, All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU) said hundreds of sanitation and mess workers of the varsity boycotted work on Thursday and continued the indefinite sit-in at the office of Dean of Students in JNU.
Several JNUSU members also supported the workers protesting.
However, the union denied that they prevented anyone from entering the mess.
"The workers have not been paid salary for last several months. They have been holding protests. We have not prevented anyone from entering the mess," JNUSU Secretary Madhurima Kundu said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU