Active engagement between Centre, Delhi govt over rise in cases: Health Min

There has been active engagement between the Centre and the over the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the said on Thursday.

Addressing a press briefing, Union Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Delhi has seen a 50 per cent increase in the average daily fatalities in the last few weeks.

According to the data presented by him at the briefing, from August 13 to 19 an average of 12 daily fatalities was reported and from August 20 to 26 an average of 14 daily fatalities was reported, while from August 27 to September 2 the number for the same rose to 18.

"There was a decline of both active cases and deaths but there has been a rise in the past few weeks in the national capital," Bhushan said.

"Under the leadership of home ministry, there has been active engagement with again over the recent surge and we are taking steps accordingly. At the level of Delhi LG too meetings have taken place," he said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi increased by around 50 per cent in a month, with the city witnessing a marked uptick in new cases, according to government data.

There were 10,596 active COVID-19 cases on August 1. The number increased to 15,870 on Tuesday, an analysis of Delhi government's health bulletins showed on Wednesday.

The number of active COVID-19 cases peaked to 28,329 on June 27. It tapered off to 10,705 active cases by July 31.

On August 4, it dropped below the 10,000-mark for the first time since May 30 and stood at 9,897, owing to a good recovery rate and less new cases. But just when it seemed the number might drop further, it started rising again with an increase in new cases.

The city reported 12,520 active cases on August 26. The number rose to 13,208 the next day. From 14,040 active COVID-19 cases on August 29, the number increased to 15,870 on September 1.

The national capital on Wednesday recorded 2,312 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike in around two months.

