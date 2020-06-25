JUST IN
Adityanath directs officials to provide registration facility to migrant workers through mobile apps

The UP chief minister made the remark during a presentation on mobile applications 'Aabhaa-Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Seva Mitr'

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said registration facility through mobile applications should be provided to the migrant labourers who have returned to the state.

The chief minister made the remark during a presentation here on mobile applications -- 'Aabhaa-Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Seva Mitr' -- and 'Rojgaar Junction' portal, a statement said.

Adityanath directed that the integrated mechanism should be developed for employment and self-employment of youth, labourers and workers, it said.

"The apps and the portal should have provision for registration of migrant labourers, who have returned from other states," he said.

Additional chief secretary, vocation education and skill development, S Radha Chauhan said the applications have provision of skill mapping, and training of workers.

The labourers have option of getting trained in 50 trades, he said.

Mission Director, Skill Development Mission, Kunal Silku said along with registration of labourers, verification of the labourers will also be done through the mobile applications.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 25 2020. 01:22 IST

