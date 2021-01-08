BJP govt has failed to develop infrastructure in UP, says Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
MSME loans doubled during CM Adityanath's rule, says UP government
New education policy's objective is to implement RSS agenda: Akhilesh Yadav
Yogi Adityanath says Uttar Pradesh govt in favour of holding NEET, JEE
Atmosphere spoilt by parties indulging in caste politics: UP BJP chief
Saving Adityanath is integral to Hindutva's future plan
-
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday accused the BJP government of telling lies and alleged that it has failed to take development works forward in the state.
The former chief minister, who is on a visit to the district, also claimed that all the development that is seen here was done by the previous Samajwadi Party government.
Even an airstrip could not be developed here in four years. The power lines have not been mended," he said.
Yadav visited two significant religious centres here -- the Shri Kamta Nath Temple and the Kamadgiri Temple.
It is for the first time in the country that a government which indulges in such lies has come to power. BJP is not saying anything other than lies, he said.
The SP chief further said it is the responsibility of the state government to take the development works ahead and accused the BJP-ruled government of stopping such works.
"There is a danger to democracy in the country, he said.
Stressing the importance of Chitrakoot as a religious place, Yadav said, "Prayers from here are fulfilled. We will pray from here that this government goes soon and also appealto the people to remove it whenever they get the chance to do so.
On the recent gangrape and murder of a 50-year-old woman in the state's Budaun district, he said it was "unimaginable" that such a heinous crime can take place in a temple and its pujari is involved.
"The police is not able to find him (the accused) for such a long time," Yadav said.
Referring to the law and order situation in the state, he said "even high court and Supreme Court have said that it is jungle raj here (UP)", alleging that maximum fake encounters and custodial deaths have taken place in the state under the current government.
"How many lives have been lost because of those who speak about 'shamshan and kabristan'. There have been irregularities in the various schemes including those for the 'shamshans' (cremation grounds). These people have crossed all limits of corruption, Yadav added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU