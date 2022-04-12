Adityanath govt mulling 'one district, one sport' scheme now in UP

-
ALSO READ
Yogi Adityanath to take oath as Uttar Pradesh CM for second time today
UP CM's first cabinet meeting extends free ration scheme by three months
Adityanath govt's second term will work with an eye on 2024 Lok Sabha polls
First time in 2 years, Covid under control on Holi: UP CM Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath -led UP govt seeks 'guidance' on quota for Nishads
-
After the stupendous success of the 'One District One Product' (ODOP) scheme, the Yogi Adityanath government is now planning to start a 'One District One Sport' scheme that will promote sports.
According to official sources, the sports department has been asked to prepare a blueprint for the scheme and identify popular sports for each district.
'The chief minister wants indigenous sports to be promoted through this new scheme. Water sports will be an integral part of the scheme for districts that are situated on the banks of major rivers. The idea is to encourage the youth to take to sports and also hone their skills," said an official of the sports department.
Sources said that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was keen that young players from Uttar Pradesh should make a name for themselves at the national and international levels in sports.
He was also keen to revive indigenous sports that were losing their presence in the field of sports.
--IANS
amita/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU