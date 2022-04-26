Adityanath stresses on conducting more tests to slow down Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
What we know about Omicron sub-variant BA.2
Delhi logs 2,668 Covid cases, 13 more deaths; positivity rate down to 4.3%
Delhi records 739 Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths; positivity rate 1.48%
Delhi records 607 fresh Covid-19 cases, four deaths; positivity rate 1.22%
Delhi logs 556 Covid cases, 6 deaths in a day; positivity rate 1.10%
-
With COVID-19 cases registering a spike in NCR, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday stressed for taking preventive measures and significantly increasing testing to combat the threat in the state.
Minimum 1.5 lakh tests should be performed every day and all necessary arrangements should be made for the treatment of infected persons, he said.
He said infected persons who are being isolated in their homes should be given complete information about the Covid protocol they have to follow, an official spokesman said.
The chief minister gave these directions while chairing a meeting with senior officials, he said.
Within the past 24 hours, 126 and 30 new cases were found in Gautam Budh Nagar and Ghaziabad districts, respectively, according to the state health department figures.
At present, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,316.
In the past 24 hours, 91,673 coronavirus tests were done in which 203 new cases were confirmed. As many as 162 people were cured of the infection during the same period, as per the figures.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU