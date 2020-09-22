Adopt proactive approach in dealing with coronaviurs: J-K official

Amid rise cases in Jammu, a top government official on Monday directed heads of departments to adopt proactive approach in dealing with COVID-19, besides monitoring the situation round-the-clock.

Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo, called upon the medical fraternity to work in close coordination to ensure best treatment to COVID-19 in Jammu division.

He asked the heads of institutions to adopt proactive approach towards dealing with COVID-19 cases.

Dulloo said the government was committed to ensure best possible facilities in all health institutions, particularly in dealing with COVID-19 cases for which special arrangements have been made in the designated health institutions.

To deal with any emergent situation and to facilitate cases, the government has recently established a control room in the Government Medical College, Jammu, which is functioning round-the-clock, he added.

During his visit to Government Medical College, Jammu, Dullo received a detailed feedback on the arrangements and facilities being extended to COVID-19 patients.

He stressed on close coordination between various functionaries engaged in managing COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, he interacted with doctors on duty in the control room and enquired about the services being provided to patients there.

He directed them to help every needy and provide timely support to COVID-19 patients so that the objective for establishing the control room is achieved in letter and spirit.

He asked the principal of GMC hospital to ensure necessary logistics to the control room for its smooth functioning.

To boost the morale of doctors and paramedical staff who are COVID-19 positive and undergoing treatment, Dulloo interacted with every individual telephonically and enquired about their health and treatment.

Appreciating the hard work of medicos and their staff in effectively dealing with the present situation, Dulloo said that every health warrior is working dedicatedly to serve the society for which the government and the entire society is behind them.

