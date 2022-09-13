Student arrested for hoax bomb threat to cancel exams at Amritsar school

One student has been arrested for a hoax bomb threat at a school in Amritsar on Monday.
Two students from Spring Dale school were found to have sent the bomb threat to the school on Monday.
The police on further investigation found that it was a hoax by the students, due to upcoming exams.
As per the police, an FIR has been registered under sections 262, 506, and 507. The police have arrested one accused and are in search of the other.
M.S. Bhullar, DCP, urged the parents to keep an eye on their wards and to also check their phones and activities.
Further probe into the matter is awaited.
A previous incident of a hoax bomb threat happened in Amritsar's DAV Public school on September 8 after which the security was tightened outside the school in Amritsar.
A hoax message was sent to the school principal, of a bomb and firing at the school. The police said that it was sent from a fake Instagram ID using Google Translate to write the text in English and Urdu.
The police also said that it was done by three students from the school itself.
"The message turned out to be a hoax. It seems it was done from a fake Instagram ID made by 3 students of the school. They used Google Translate to write the text in English & Urdu. The parents were called and informed of the same. We will take action as per the principal's request," DCP Bhullar said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 09:49 IST