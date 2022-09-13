MP Assembly's 5-day monsoon session begins today; famers, dams top issues

-
The five-day monsoon session of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly will begin in Bhopal on Tuesday, with the opposition Congress planning to corner the BJP government over problems of farmers and alleged irregularities in the construction of dams.
The session was earlier supposed to be held from July 25 but was rescheduled.
Congress MLA and former minister Sajjan Singh Verma on Monday accused the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government of evading discussion on vital issues like unemployment and inflation by keeping a short session.
The BJP and the Congress held separate meetings on Monday night to discuss their strategy for the session, which will have five sittings from September 13 to 17.
State Congress chief Kamal Nath, while addressing a meeting of party legislators on Monday night, said they will raises issues pertaining to farmers, corruption, malnutrition, compensation to flood-affected people, irregularities in urea distribution and construction of dams and poor law and order situation.
"Every legislator wants to raise issues of his/her constituency but will not get adequate time. Parliament sessions are held for more than a month, but the MP Assembly monsoon session will be for just five days," Verma said.
He also said there is a suspicion that the Assembly session may be adjourned sine die in just two days.
However, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma told PTI that the decision about the session duration is taken in an all-party meeting.
Sharma claimed that inflation and unemployment were the result of wrong policies of the previous Congress governments.
First Published: Tue, September 13 2022. 09:25 IST