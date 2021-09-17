SC collegium recommends 8 names for appointment as chief justices in HCs

The collegium has recommended eight names to the Centre for appointing them as chief justices of different high courts across the country, sources said on Friday.

They said that the three-member collegium headed by of India N V Ramana has also decided to recommend transfer of four chief justices to different high courts.

Besides the CJI, the three-member collegium which deals with appointment in high courts includes Justices U U Lalit and A M Khanwilkar.

They have also decided to recommend transfer of 27 other high court judges to other high courts, sources said.

"The decision on major reshuffle and appointment of chief justices in high courts have taken place following marathon meetings," a reliable source told PTI, adding that meetings in this regard took place on Thursday and today.

The collegium decisions, containing the names and details of the judges, are yet to be uploaded on the apex court's website, the source said.

