After a 'hot brake' warning, Air India flight makes steep 10,000 ft descend

An Air India pilot has come under the lens of the airline's flight safety department for allegedly making a steep 10,000 feet descend while flying from Kuwait to Goa earlier this month, sources said.
The incident happened on September 15 when an A320 plane was flying to Goa.
An industry source said that the pilot descended from 35,000 feet after a "brake hot" warning to 25,000 feet.
Apparently, the descend was done to cool off the brakes but at 35,000 feet the temperature is extremely low and the warning would have been wrong, the source added.
After sometime the plane climbed to 35,000 feet.
An airline source said the flight safety department has called the pilot on October 1 to seek more details about the incident. The pilot himself had reported the matter to the airline, the source added.
An Air India spokesperson declined to comment on the incident citing pending investigation.
