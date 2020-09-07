After dry spell, Mumbai, adjoining areas witnesses moderate to heavy rain

Moderate to heavy rain accompanied



with thunderstorm and lightning hit parts of and neighbouring areas overnight and early Monday morning, officials said.

The city had been witnessing dry spell for the last few days, leading to a rise in temperature and humidity.

According to a civic official, city recorded 31.21 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs received 10.58 mm and 4.35 mm downpour, respectively.

Local train and bus services were not affected and there was no waterlogging anywhere in the city, he said.

The city and its suburbs will have partially cloudy sky with possibility of light rain or thundershowers towards the evening or night, the official said quoting forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

"Lightnings increased in the early morning hours with rolling sounds. Entire Konkan region is seen with dense clouds. Activity is likely to continue for the next 3-4 hours over the coast," IMD centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar tweeted.

