Unlock 4: Bengaluru's Namma Metro resumes services with Purple Line

Bengaluru's Namma Metro on Monday resumed its service with Purple Line as part of Unlock 4. Trains will operate between 8 am to 11 am and 4

The first metro trains departed from Bayyappana Halli metro station to Mysore Road at 9 am today. The last train will depart from these stations at 11 am.

Meanwhile, metro services in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow have also resumed today amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Karnataka reported 9,319 new COVID-19 cases and 95 deaths, taking active cases to 99,266. There have been 2,92,873 recoveries and 6,393 deaths, said to the State Health Department on Sunday.

