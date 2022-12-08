JUST IN
Assam CM Himanta announces projects worth Rs 856 cr for Morigaon district
Sikkim to host 2 G20 events to be held next year, says CM Prem Singh Tamang
Hide your pin number as ATM in Hyderabad now dispenses gold coins
SC reserves verdict on batch of pleas against bull-taming sport Jallikattu
India in touch with Russia, Ukraine at various levels amid conflict: MEA
30 river linking component spotted: 16 under peninsular, 14 under Himalayan
Cyclone Mandous likely to hit TN on Friday, AIADMK postpones protests
LPG connections up to 325 million: Union minister Puri tells Lok Sabha
AAP becoming national party thanks to people of Gujarat: Manish Sisodia
Australia, India working to ensure clean, sustainable environment: Official
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM's foreign trips helped put forward India's viewpoint, shape agenda
MPs raise issues of conversion, compensation for migrant workers in LS
Business Standard

After heavy defeat in MCD polls, Cong to rework strategy: Delhi unit chief

A day after the Congress' dismal showing in the MCD elections, the party's Delhi unit chief on Thursday said they wanted to rework the strategies

Topics
MCD elections | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress forms screening committee for West Bengal elections

A day after the Congress' dismal showing in the MCD elections, the party's Delhi unit chief on Thursday said they wanted to rework the strategies.

The Congress' vote share in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections dipped to 11.68 per cent from 21.2 per cent, with the party managing to secure only nine seats in the 250-ward civic body.

The party will analyse the results and the strategies worked on accordingly, Congress Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary told PTI.

"The party's strategies will be reworked after analysing the MCD election results. But the vote share also sends out a clear message that the Muslim and Dalit votes shifted from the AAP to the Congress," he said.

Most of the seats the party won in the MCD election are in Muslim-dominated areas.

The party's women candidates won from two wards in south Delhi, including in Shaheen Bagh -- the epicentre of the 2019 anti-CAA protests - defeating their AAP rivals.

The Congress is also drawing solace from comparing its vote share in the MCD polls with the 2020 assembly elections.

"Our vote share jumped from 4.26 per cent (in the 2020 assembly elections) to 11.68 per cent (in the MCD polls). We did better than the previous elections. The minority community and Dalits have shown support to us," Chaudhary said.

However, not every Congress leader has shared Chaudhary's optimism.

Rajya Sabha MP Abhishek Manu Singhvi took to social media to express disappointment at the party's performance in the civic polls.

"Although it's nice to see a tightly contested election between AAP and BJP, I am deeply disappointed at Congress result. Introspection and structural change vital!" he said in a tweet.

The AAP ended the BJP's 15-year stint in the MCD -- trifurcated in 2012 into north, south and east corporations and unified this year -- by winning 134 seats while restricting the BJP to 104 seats. The Congress won just nine seats while three wards went to Independent candidates.

Polling was held on December 4 and the results were announced on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on MCD elections

First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 19:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU