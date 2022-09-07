Bihar deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav conducts surprise checks at govt hospitals

-
ALSO READ
Bihar: Tejashwi Yadav says unemployment and poverty govt's priority
Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt
Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar, BJP over Bihar's law and order situation
Tejashwi Yadav slams BJP for asking caste and religion in Agnipath scheme
CM Nitish defends 'Z-plus' security for Tejashwi, backs 1-mn jobs promise
-
Doctors at government hospitals in the Bihar capital were left in a daze when they realised that a young man knocking at their doors past midnight was none other than Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav.
The young leader spent the day, on Tuesday, demonstrating that he was very much in charge of the administration while his boss Nitish Kumar was away in Delhi to do some political heavy lifting.
Yadav holds key portfolios like health, road construction and urban development and he has proudly announced on his Twitter handle his "pahal" (initiative) to end the strike by Patna Municipal Corporation sweepers which has, in the past few days, buried the city's streets under heaps of trash.
However, youngsters may be more impressed with his late night "raids" on hospitals, clips of which are being run by media outlets likening the 33-year-old to the protagonist of 'Nayak', an Anil Kapoor starrer who shakes up the system as a hands-on chief minister.
The hospitals where the deputy CM conducted surprise checks included PMCH, the state's largest government health facility, besides the hospitals at Gardiner Road and Gardani Bagh.
Yadav had showed up wearing a track suit and a cap, with a mask covering his face and the staff's failure to recognise him until the reality dawned on them is quite a sight to behold.
The cool-headed politician was visibly displeased at the lack of cleanliness on the premises, poor availability of medicines and the apparent indifference towards their duty by those on night roster.
"Take notes of all shortcomings. We will take action at the review meeting of the department," the deputy CM can be heard telling his personal staff.
Notably, the health department had remained with the BJP for the entire period Nitish Kumar remained an NDA ally.
Yadav has bagged the portfolio eyed by his elder but relatively less adept brother Tej Pratap.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, September 07 2022. 14:19 IST