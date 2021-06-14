After three months, new Covid cases in single digit in Noida, Ghaziabad

Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, while Ghaziabad had four on Monday, official data showed, as the two districts in western Uttar Pradesh for the first time in almost three months logged new cases in a single digit.

The last time it happened for Gautam Buddh Nagar was on March 18 when it had registered eight new cases, while Ghaziabad on March 15 had just seven both before the second wave of the pandemic that surged April onwards, data from corresponding dates showed.

The UP Health Department's daily bulletin for a 24-hour period on Monday showed there was no death linked to COVID-19 in either of the districts that border Delhi.

With eight new cases, the overall tally of Gautam Buddh Nagar reached 62,958 while Ghaziabad's surged to 55,435 after four more people contracted the infection, it showed.

The active cases reached 176 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 245 in Ghaziabad, according to the official figures.

Forty-four more patients got discharged in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 35 in Ghaziabad, taking the number of overall recoveries in the districts to 62,316 and 54,732, respectively, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active cases in UP reached 8,111, while the overall recoveries surged to 16,72,968 and death toll mounted to 21,858, according to the data.

