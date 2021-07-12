After UP Police arrests 2 Al Qaeda terrorists, Bihar Police issues alert

-
The Bihar State Police Headquarters on Sunday issued an alert in all districts and railway stations after two terrorists linked with Al Qaeda were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.
"Bihar State Police Headquarters issues alert in all districts and railway stations after two al-Qaeda terrorists were arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow," the Special Branch of Bihar Police and CID said. "All sensitive and state border area authorities have been asked to remain alert," it said.
Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad busted Al-Qaeda's terror module in Lucknow and arrested two terrorists.
The arrested persons identified as Minhaz Ahmad (30) and Maseeruddin (50) were planning to conduct a blast in Lucknow and surrounding areas before August 15, the police said.
Prashant Kumar, ADG Law, and Order, Uttar Pradesh said, "ATS Uttar Pradesh uncovered a terror module and arrested two terrorists of Al-Qaeda's Indian subcontinent module. One has been arrested from Kakori Police Station, while the other has been nabbed from Mariahu Police Station.
