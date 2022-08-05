JUST IN
One in 8 SARS-CoV-2 patients develop long Covid symptoms: Lancet study
Agnipath scheme: Registration for Army recruitment begins today in Jammu

The registration for recruitment of Agniveers' in the Army in the Jammu region will start from Friday at Sunjuwan military station here, officials said.

Press Trust of India  |  Jammu 

Jan Adhikar Party supporters stage a protest against the Agnipath scheme, at Kargil crossing in Patna (Photo: PTI)
"Online registration for Army Agniveer recruitment rally starts from 5 August and will close on 3 September 2022, a PRO defence said here.

The recruitment rally will be conducted at Zorawar Stadium, Sunjuwan military station, Jammu, from October 7 for the candidates from Udhampur, Rajouri, Poonch, Reasi, Ramban, Doda, Kishtwar, Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts, he said.

The rally will be conducted for recruitment into the Indian Army as Agniveers under the Agnipath scheme, the PRO said.

The candidates can apply online through official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in only.

The Army recruiting Office, Jammu has advised that the recruitment into the Army is a free service and selection is fair and purely based on merit, the PRO defence said.

"No money is required to be paid to anyone. All candidates are advised to stay away from touts (dalals)," he said.

First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 07:30 IST

