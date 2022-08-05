JUST IN
Business Standard

CJI N V Ramana recommends Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor

Justice Ramana, who is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation, on Wednesday received a communication from the Minister of Law and Justice to nominate his successor

Topics
Chief Justice of India | Law Ministry | Justice N V Ramana

IANS  |  New Delhi 

CJI N V Ramana
CJI N V Ramana set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit to the Centre | PTI photo.

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana on Thursday recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor to the Union Minister for Law and Justice.

According to a communication from the top court, "Chief Justice of India Justice N.V. Ramana today recommended the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit as his successor to the Minister for Law and Justice. Justice Ramana personally handed over a copy of his letter of recommendation dated 03.08.2022 to Justice Lalit today (04.08.2022) in the morning."

Justice Ramana, who is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation, on Wednesday received a communication from the Minister of Law and Justice to nominate his successor.

On Wednesday, a communication from the apex court said: "Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs, the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor."

Justice U.U. Lalit, who is the senior most judge in the Supreme Court, is in line to become the next Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit, was appointed to the apex top court directly from the Bar. He would be having a short tenure of less than three months as the Chief Justice of India. Justice Lalit would retire on November 8.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of incumbent Chief Justice of India.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 05 2022. 01:22 IST

