Artists across world celebrate Earth Day with Indian poet's 'Earth Anthem'

Eminent poets, musicians, actors, singers and artists from across the world celebrated the 52nd on April 22, 2022, by reading 'Earth Anthem' penned by Indian poet-diplomat Abhay K.

Abhay K. wrote the anthem in 2008 inspired by the blue marble image of the earth, taken by the crew of Apollo 17, and the Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'. Since then it has travelled a long distance, having so far been translated into over 150 world languages and used worldwide to celebrate . In previous years, it has been performed by national philharmonic orchestras in Brasilia and musicians of Amsterdam Conservatorium.

The Earth Anthem was put to music initially by Sapan Ghimire in Nepal and later by renowned Indian violin player and music composer Dr L Subramaniam and was sung by veteran singer Kavita Krishnamurti.

Marking on April 22, several eminent personalities from around the world, including actress Manisha Koirala, Miss India 1991 Ritu Vaidya, Hollywood actor Robert Lin, Member of parliament, poet, and TV commentator Ivone Soares from Mozambique, Bangladesh's High Commissioner Shumona Iqbal from Brunei, poet Ardra Manasi and actor JB Alexander from New York, poet and editor Melanie Barbato from Germany, academician Amrita Ghosh from Sweden, poet Pina Picolo from Italy, poets Sunil Sharma and Beena Vijayalakshmy from Toronto, poet Hideko Sueoka from Tokyo, Navya Lahoti from Mumbai, Kandarp Mehta from Barcelona, poets Rasata Rafaravavitafika, Tsiky Rabenimanga, Harinirina Rakouth from Madagascar, translator Selmina Rumawak from Indonesia, noted journalist Deepak Parvatiyar from New Delhi, poet Jose Luiz Ochoa from Venezuela, poet Irma Nimbe from Mexico, poet Bernard Pearson from UK, Vidya Singh from Chennai, poet Yamini Dand Shah from Kucch, Gujarat, novelist Abdullah Khan and poet Pankhuri Sinha from Bihar, poet Immanuel Mifsud from Malta, Leticia Gomes from Brazil, poet Anupama Raju from Kerala, among others. Students of the Delhi Metropolitan Education, Noida recited 'Earth Anthem' in several languages one after another.

Earth Anthem is a song that eulogizes the earth, its beauty, and its biodiversity. It is a song that can be sung by anybody, anywhere, any day to pay tribute to planet Earth. It is used across the world to celebrate Earth Day, World Biodiversity Day, and World Environment Day. It was played at the United Nations to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Earth Day in 2020.

Speaking about the anthem, Abhay K. said, "'Earth Anthem' calls for unity among all the species, all the people and nations on Earth to tackle together the triple crisis of climate change, biodiversity loss and environmental pollution. It also calls for rising over all our differences to preserve our beautiful planet, our only home in the vast cosmos."

He added that the translation of 'Earth Anthem' in so many languages and its growing popularity shows the need for a common anthem for our planet which can provide hope, inspiration and solidarity to people amid these trying times.

