JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Arrow-wielding tribals in Andaman kill US tourist for 'misplaced adventure'
Business Standard

Ahead of polls, SC rejects plea for use of ballot papers instead of EVMs

'Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere,' said SC

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

EVM, voting machines
EVM machines being checked

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking use of ballot papers instead of EVMs during upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the contention of NGO 'Nyay Bhoomi' that electronic voting machines are capable of being misused and they should not be used in the polls to ensure free and fair elections.

"Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere," the bench said, while dismissing the PIL.
First Published: Thu, November 22 2018. 12:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements