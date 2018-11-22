Ahead of polls, SC rejects plea for use of ballot papers instead of EVMs

-
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed a PIL seeking use of ballot papers instead of EVMs during upcoming assembly and Lok Sabha polls.
A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi did not agree with the contention of NGO 'Nyay Bhoomi' that electronic voting machines are capable of being misused and they should not be used in the polls to ensure free and fair elections.
"Every system and machine is capable to be used and misused. Doubts will be everywhere," the bench said, while dismissing the PIL.
