Ahmedabad civic body-run medical college named after Prime Minister Modi

-
ALSO READ
Delhi HC decision on St Stephen's College UG admission procedure on Sept 12
Not just to deny education for a piece of cloth: K'taka girl on Hijab ban
Pakistan was responsible for exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Valley
Kerala's Idukki Medical College gets NMC approval for 100 MBBS seats
Unlike Delta variant, Omicron less likely to cause long Covid: Lancet study
-
A medical college run by an education trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was on Thursday named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the college in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area. "Now, the 'AMC MET Medical College', which runs from the campus of AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar area of the city, will be known as 'Narendra Modi Medical College', announced Hitesh Barot, chairman of the municipal corporation's standing committee. A proposal to christen the medical college after Modi was unanimously passed in a standing committee meeting held on Thursday, he said. The college was built when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, Barot said. Last year, a cricket stadium built in Ahmedabad was named after the Prime Minister, a move which had triggered a controversy.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 18:48 IST