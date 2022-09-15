Ahmedabad civic body-run medical college named after Prime Minister Modi

A medical college run by an education trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Municipal Corporation (AMC) was on Thursday named after Prime Minister .

The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the college in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area. "Now, the 'AMC MET Medical College', which runs from the campus of AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar area of the city, will be known as ' Medical College', announced Hitesh Barot, chairman of the municipal corporation's standing committee. A proposal to christen the medical college after Modi was unanimously passed in a standing committee meeting held on Thursday, he said. The college was built when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, Barot said. Last year, a cricket stadium built in was named after the Prime Minister, a move which had triggered a controversy.

