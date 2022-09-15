JUST IN
How to scrap an old car: Here're RTO rules for scrapping, deregistration
France respects India keeping Russia ties, says foreign minister
Milk producer firms' procurement to jump 3-fold to Rs 18K cr in value terms
Govt issues guidelines on official dealings between administration and MPs
Punjab, Delhi AAP governments join hands to combat stubble burning
How to check your bank balance using Aadhaar card: A step-by-step guide
Speed up establishing fast-track courts: Rijiju to chief justices of HCs
India plans no more funding for Sri Lanka as IMF talks progress: Report
1,652 illegal coal transportation cases registered in Meghalaya: CM
More than 3,300 cattle found infected with lumpy skin disease in MP so far
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
After row, Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal assures projects for Maharashtra
Business Standard

Ahmedabad civic body-run medical college named after Prime Minister Modi

A medical college run by an education trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was on Thursday named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Topics
Narendra Modi | Ahmedabad

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

PM Modi
PM Modi (Photo: ANI)

A medical college run by an education trust of the Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) was on Thursday named after Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Medical Education Trust (MET) runs the college in Ahmedabad's Maninagar area. "Now, the 'AMC MET Medical College', which runs from the campus of AMC-run LG Hospital in Maninagar area of the city, will be known as 'Narendra Modi Medical College', announced Hitesh Barot, chairman of the municipal corporation's standing committee. A proposal to christen the medical college after Modi was unanimously passed in a standing committee meeting held on Thursday, he said. The college was built when Modi was Gujarat Chief Minister, Barot said. Last year, a cricket stadium built in Ahmedabad was named after the Prime Minister, a move which had triggered a controversy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.


We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Thu, September 15 2022. 18:48 IST

`