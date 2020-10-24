Ahmedabad coronavirus update: 177 new cases reported, 133 discharged, 2 die

-
ALSO READ
Ahmedabad records 194 new coronavirus cases, four more deaths
Ahmedabad coronavirus update: Covid-19 cases in district cross 36,000
Ahmedabad reports 191 Covid cases taking tally to 37,623; death toll 1,841
Covid-19: China has 2 more cases and Saudi Arabia considers budget cuts
Oxford University hoping to get the Covid-19 vaccine ready by September
-
The number of COVID-19 cases
in Gujarat's Ahmedabad reached 41,281 with the addition of 177 new cases on Saturday, while 133 people were discharged and two patients succumbed to the infection during the day, an official said.
The toll in the district is now 1,902 while the number of people who have recovered stands at 35,866.
"The city limits reported 164 new cases and accounted for 121 of the people discharged. The rest were in the district's rural parts. The city's north-west zone reported the highest number of active cases at 502, followed by the south-west zone with 491 cases, while central zone has the lowest 318 cases," he said.
The number of micro containment zones stood at 102 as three areas were added and five dropped.
Out of 2,002 beds available in 66 private hospitals, 1,076 are occupied, the Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association said.
In ICUs with ventilator facility, 96 beds are occupied and 63 available, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU