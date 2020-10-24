Karnataka coronavirus update: Over 700,000 recoveries so far, 4,471 new cases

-
Karnataka has reported 4,471
new cases of COVID-19 and 52 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 7,98,378 and the death toll to 10,873, the health department said on Saturday.
The day also saw 7,153 patients getting discharged, pushing the total number of recoveries in the state to over the 7 lakh mark.
A total of over 72,81,090 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,12,545 were tested on Saturday alone, and 21,981 among them were rapid antigen tests
Out of 4,471 fresh cases reported on Saturday, 2,251 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.
As of October 24 evening, cumulatively 7,98,378 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 10,873 deaths and 7,00,737 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.
It said, out of 86,749 active cases, 85,814 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 935 are in ICU.
According to the bulletin, 26 out of total 52 deaths reported on Saturday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Mysuru (6), Chamarajanagara and Dakshina Kannada (3), Ballari, Dharwad and Kolar (2), and Bagalkote, Bengaluru Rural, Chitradurga, Haveri, Kalaburagi, Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Vijayapura (1).
Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 2,251, Tumakuru 232, Mysuru 173, Manyda 163, Dakshina Kannada and Hassan 136, Ballari 129, Bengaluru Rural 102, Dharwad 93, Chikkamagaluru 85, Chitradurga 84, followed by others.
Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,23,305 infections, followed by Mysuru 46,565 and Ballari 36,683.
Among discharges too Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 2,63,607 discharges, followed by Mysuru 42,962 and Ballari 34,376.
