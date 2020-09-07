JUST IN
Gujarat records 1,330 Covid-19 cases, 15 more deaths; 1,276 recover

Gujarat's Covid-19 tally rose to 105,671 with 1,330 new cases reported on Monday, the state health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

A health worker in personal protective equipment (PPE) collects a nasal sample from a woman at a local health center to conduct tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), amid the spread of the disease

Gujarat's COVID-19 tally rose

to 1,05,671 with 1,330 new cases reported on Monday, the state health department said.

With 15 more deaths, the COVID-19 fatalitiesin the state increased to 3,123, it said.

At the sametime, 1,276 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the number of recovered cases to 86,034, the department said in a release here.

As many as 72,690 tests were conducted in the state for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, at a rate of 1,118.30 tests per day per million population, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,05,671, new cases 1,330, deaths 3,123, discharged 86,034, active cases 16,514 and people tested so far 28,53,371.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 07 2020. 21:06 IST

