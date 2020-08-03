JUST IN
Karnataka sees slight drop in daily Covid-19 cases with 4,752 fresh ones

Gujarat: Ahmedabad's Covid-19 case count nears 27,000-mark; six more die

The number of Covid-19 cases in Ahmedabad district of Gujarat mounted by 151 to 26,969 on Monday, state health department said

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) doctor collects swab sample of police personnel for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Test at Navi Mumbai Police Headquarters

The number of COVID-19 cases in

Ahmedabad district of Gujarat mounted by 151 to 26,969 on Monday, state health department said.

Death toll went up to 1,609 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the day, it said.

A totalof 109 patients were discharged in the day, including 100 in Ahmedabad city and 9 in rural areas, taking the total count to 21,801 in the district.

Of 151 new cases, 139 cases were reported from Ahmedabad city while 12 patients were detected in rural areas.

All six fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad municipal corporation areas, the department said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 03 2020. 20:50 IST

