Gujarat: Ahmedabad's Covid-19 case count nears 27,000-mark; six more die

The number of cases in



district of mounted by 151 to 26,969 on Monday, state health department said.

Death toll went up to 1,609 with six patients succumbing to the infection in the day, it said.

A totalof 109 patients were discharged in the day, including 100 in city and 9 in rural areas, taking the total count to 21,801 in the district.

Of 151 new cases, 139 cases were reported from city while 12 patients were detected in rural areas.

All six fatalities were reported from Ahmedabad municipal corporation areas, the department said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)