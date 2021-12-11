Ahmedabad: Shah inaugurates rail overbridge, several other projects

-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday inaugurated a rail overbridge and several other developments projects in Ahmedabad.
Earlier in the day, the Union Home Minister laid the foundation stone of Umiya Mata Temple at Umiya Campus in Sola, Ahmedabad.
Considered as a place of pilgrimage and centre of faith of the Patidar community, especially the Kadva Patidars, the Umiya Mata temple in Unjha serves as a place of religious importance. The temple, dedicated to Maa Umiya, the reigning deity of the Kadva Patidar sect will come up at a cost of Rs 1,500 crore.
Governor Acharya Devvrat, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and other leaders of Patidar Samaj were also present at the ceremony at Umiya Campus.
