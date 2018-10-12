JUST IN
Air India flight with 133 on board brushes against wall at Trichy airport

The plane lost contact with air traffic control officials and landed in Mumbai after around four hours

Press Trust of India  |  Tiruchirappalli 

A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight with 133 people on-board brushed against a wall at the airport Friday, officials said.

All passengers are safe.

The plane lost contact with air traffic control officials and landed in Mumbai after around four hours, they said.

It is yet to be ascertained whether a technical snag or pilot error was responsible for the incident, the officials said.
