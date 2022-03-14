Air India has 2,657 pending cases in Indian and international courts: Govt

has 2,657 cases pending against it in Indian and international courts on matters related to employee service, customer complaints and commercial issues, Minister of State for Civil Aviation V K Singh said on Monday.

Since its disinvestment last year, has been under the control of the .

"Total number of cases pending in Indian courts and international courts against is 2,657," Singh said in his reply to a question in .

These cases related to issues such as employee service matters, consumer complaints, commercial matters, he said.

"These cases are against Air India as a legal entity and will remain with Air India," Singh said.

The minister said the Centre will not deal with the cases against Air India.

