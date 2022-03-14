Congress will raise price rise and other issues in Assam assembly

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Debabrata Saikia said on Sunday that his party Congress has planned to raise various issues, such as law and order, price rise and border disputes, during the budget session, slated to start on March 14.

The Congress Legislature Party held a meeting on the Assembly premises and decided to raise various problems that are "affecting the common people" during the session.

"We discussed various topics. Some of these will be related to law and order, price rise and inter-state border conflicts," Saikia told PTI.

The Congress will raise these topics through different means in the House and may also consider bringing in "adjournment motion over some very important burning issues", he said.

The state budget for the 2022-23 financial year will be presented on March 16 by Finance Minister Ajanta Neog.

The session will begin with the address of Governor Jagdish Mukhi on March 14, and conclude on April 1.

