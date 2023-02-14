Air India to buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes from Airbus

will acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday.

The Tata Group-owned airline will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.

During a virtual event being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with for the acquisition of the aircraft.

The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.

Tata Group acquired in January last year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)