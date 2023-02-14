Air India to buy 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes from Airbus

-
ALSO READ
Air India close to finalise deal of 50 Boeing 737 MAX planes for AI Express
Air India finalises deal with Airbus for buying around 250 planes
Can India build passenger planes like Boeing and Airbus?
Air India leases 12 more aircraft to enhance international operations
Air India to add over 90 planes in two years in first order since 2006
-
Air India will acquire 250 aircraft, including 40 wide-body planes, from Airbus, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Tuesday.
The Tata Group-owned airline will buy 40 wide-body A350 planes and 210 narrow-body aircraft.
During a virtual event being attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron, among others, Chandrasekaran said a letter of intent has been signed with Airbus for the acquisition of the aircraft.
The wide-body aircraft will be used for ultra-long flights.
Tata Group acquired Air India in January last year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:18 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU