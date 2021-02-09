Air India to resume airbus services between Hubballi and Mumbai from Feb 16

-
ALSO READ
DGCA issues guidelines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccines by air
Saudi Arabia permits outbound passenger flights to India: AI Express
Dubai bans Air India Express for 15 days for carrying Covid positive flyer
Retired DGCA official had warned Air India management of accident risk
Scheduled international passenger flights' suspension extended till Feb 28
-
Air India has decided to resume
its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from February 16, months after suspending it in view of COVID-19 induced lockdown.
According to AI officials, the AI airbus will fly three days a week -- Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.
The AI had commenced the flight services between the two cities from January 20, 2020 for four days a week.
However, two months later it was put on hold due to the coronavirus after Mumbai emerged as a COVID-19 hotbed.
After almost a year, the airlines decided to resume its February 16.
Sharing the information, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "The Air India has introduced flights (AirBus) between Hubballi and Mumbai 3 days a week , every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Flights service will start from February 16th."
Expressing his gratitude to Air India, Joshi, who is the Dharwad MP, exuded confidence that the flight service would benefit the people of both the cities.
A commercial hub, Hubballi is among the important cities of Karnataka where air services were started under the UDAN scheme.
The UDAN scheme with a full form 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' was started by the Centre giving aerial connectivity to the small towns and cities.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU