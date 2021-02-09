Air India to resume airbus services between Hubballi and Mumbai from Feb 16

has decided to resume



its flight services between Hubballi and Mumbai from February 16, months after suspending it in view of COVID-19 induced lockdown.

According to AI officials, the AI will fly three days a week -- Tuesday, Friday and Saturday.

The AI had commenced the flight services between the two cities from January 20, 2020 for four days a week.

However, two months later it was put on hold due to the coronavirus after Mumbai emerged as a COVID-19 hotbed.

After almost a year, the airlines decided to resume its February 16.

Sharing the information, the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Coals and Mines Pralhad Joshi tweeted, "The has introduced flights (AirBus) between Hubballi and Mumbai 3 days a week , every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday. Flights service will start from February 16th."



Expressing his gratitude to Air India, Joshi, who is the Dharwad MP, exuded confidence that the flight service would benefit the people of both the cities.

A commercial hub, Hubballi is among the important cities of Karnataka where air services were started under the UDAN scheme.

The UDAN scheme with a full form 'Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik' was started by the Centre giving aerial connectivity to the small towns and cities.

