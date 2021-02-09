Amit Shah to apprise Rajya Sabha about rescue operations in Uttarakhand

-
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand: CM Rawat to visit areas affected by glacier burst in Chamoli
Death toll climbs to 10 in Uttarakhand glacier burst, 143 still missing
Uttarakhand floods LIVE: Govt taking all measures, PM Modi tells state MPs
Uttarakhand flood: US condoles deaths, wishes speedy recovery of injured
Australian PM expresses support to India after U'khand glacial collapse
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will on Tuesday apprise the Rajya Sabha about the ongoing rescue operations in Uttarakhand in the wake of glacier burst.
The Minister is scheduled to make a statement in Rajya Sabha at 11:30 am over the avalanche in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, government officials said.
During 'Zero Hour' on the Uttarakhand glacier burst, Rajya Sabah Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that he will ask the Home Minister to apprise the House of the situation.
The Union Ministry of Home Affairs is monitoring the situation in Uttarakhand and Shah on Sunday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat over the Chamoli flood situation and assured all possible help to the state.
Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of areas affected due to the glacier burst in Chamoli.He also visited the ITBP hospital in Joshimath, Chamoli where injured people have been admitted.
As many as 26 bodies have been recovered from different areas that were affected by the glacier burst in Chamoli district in Uttarakhand, while 197 people are still missing, the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) had said yesterday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU