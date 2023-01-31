JUST IN
MD of firm that operated Morbi suspension bridge surrenders before court
Business Standard

Air India urination case: Delhi court grants bail to accused Shankar Mishra

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh

Topics
Air India | Delhi court

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Air India
The judge was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court that had denied him bail

A Delhi court on Tuesday granted bail to Shankar Mishra, accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight from New York to Delhi.

Additional Sessions Judge Harjyot Singh Bhalla granted the relief on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh.

The judge was hearing an appeal filed by the accused against an order of a magisterial court that had denied him bail.

The metropolitan magistrate had on January 11 denied relief to Mishra, saying the act was utterly disgusting and repulsive, shocked the civic consciousness and needed to be deprecated.

Mishra had allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman in an intoxicated condition in the business class of an Air India flight on November 26 last year.

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 22:34 IST

