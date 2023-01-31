JUST IN
Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi adopts 10 TB patients for 6 months
Armed forces can take action against their officers for adulterous acts: SC
Business Standard

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi adopts 10 TB patients for 6 months

Governor of Assam Prof Jagdish Mukhi adopted 10 tuberculosis (TB) patients of the State for 6 months as part of Nikshay Mitra, a community support initiative for TB patients

Topics
Assam | indian government | Tuberculosis in India

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi adopts 10 TB patients for 6 months
Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi adopts 10 TB patients for 6 months

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi has adopted 10 tuberculosis patients under the Centre's Nikshay Mitra initiative.

The governor will take care of their nutritional and allied support needs for a period of six months.

He handed over prescribed food packets to health officials in Raj Bhavan on Monday for distribution among the 10 patients.

Under the Nikshay Mitra initiative of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, individuals or organisations can adopt tuberculosis patients for six months and help meet their nutritional and medical requirements.

Speaking on the occasion, the government said common people have always helped transform government programmes into mass movements, and hoped that the TB eradication mission will also be a huge success.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 31 2023. 17:10 IST

