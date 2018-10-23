Air pollution: SC order on BS-VI non-compliant vehicle sales likely today

The Supreme Court is likely to pronounce on Wednesday its order on whether grace period should be given to automobile manufacturers for the sale of non-compliant vehicles after April 1, 2020.

The Bharat Stage VI (or BS-VI) emission norm would come into force from April 1, 2020 across the country.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur had on August 27 reserved its order on the issue.

During the hearing, advocate Aparajita Singh, assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, had opposed the government's move to give time till June 30, 2020 to the automobile manufacturers to sell their non-compliant four-wheelers manufactured till March 31, 2020.

The amicus had also opposed the government's proposal to give grace period till September 30, 2020 for the sale of non-compliant heavy transport vehicles.

The automobile manufacturers had justified the grace period to sell their vehicles contending that India was leapfrogging from BS-IV emission norms to BS-VI within a short span of time.

The manufacturers had argued that they were allowed to manufacture BS-IV vehicles till March 31, 2020 and they should be granted reasonable time to sell their stock.

Additional Solicitor General A N S Nadkarni, who had appeared for the Centre, had told the apex court that the government considered it fit to give three and six months to the manufacturers to sell their stock of BS-IV vehicles after April 1, 2020.

The BS IV norms have been enforced across the country since April 2017.

In 2016, the Centre had announced that the country would skip the BS-V norms altogether and adopt BS-VI norms by 2020.