Air quality improves in Delhi, parts of city record 'moderate' AQI

Air pollution levels in the national capital significantly improved on Tuesday with several parts of the city reporting Air Quality Index (AQI) in the 'satisfactory' category, while some reported AQI in the 'poor' category.
As per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Anand Vihar reported an AQI of 173, Lodhi Road reported 121, while RK Puram and Najafgarh continued to report higher numbers with 'severe' AQIs of 205 and 213 respectively.
This is a significant improvement from the air pollution levels of the last few days, which soared due to the use of firecrackers in Diwali.
Residents of the city say, "Recent rains have helped. We used to have breathing difficulties and irritation in the eyes but it is better now."
The overall AQI in Delhi was recorded at 490 on Monday.
An AQI between 0-50 is marked good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101- 200 is moderate, 201- 300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is considered severe.
Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday launched the second phase of the 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign to curb air pollution in the National Capital.
