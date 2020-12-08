Airlines waive off rescheduling, no-show charges amid Bharat Bandh

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: Amit Shah calls protesting farmers for talks at 7 pm, say TV reports
US airlines reach deal on govt loans as Covid-19 threatens demand, jobs
Indian airlines await govt bailout as other countries open their purses
42 failed airlines and counting: Wait for vaccine crushes industry
Govt hikes air navigation charges by 4%, airlines demand roll back
-
In a relief for flyers, airlines have waived-off cancellation, rescheduling charges for passengers, who could not report for their flights amid the traffic disruption caused due to 'Bharat Bandh' on Tuesday.
The farmers from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, who have been agitating over the legislations, which they describe as "black laws" has been at Delhi's borders since November 26 and gave call for the nationwide shutdown.
Besides the bandh, there is also a call for no vehicular movement -- Chakka Jaam -- across the nation from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"For passengers who are unable to reach the Airport due to possible disturbance on 8th Dec'20, no-show charges will be waived and one free date change allowed for those with confirmed tickets for travel on 8th Dec'20 from any Indian Airport," the national carrier said in a tweet.
According to airline major IndiGo: "In the wake of Bharat Bandh across the country, we are offering waivers in change or cancellation fee (fare difference applicable) for travel scheduled today i.e. 8th Dec 2020, to and from all domestic stations."
"However, waivers will be given case on case basis only and as per the impact at the station. We are continuously monitoring the situation and will share further update in case of an extension."
Besides, operations at major airports were unaffected.
Operations at the Delhi airport ran smoothly with flights being operated on schedule.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU