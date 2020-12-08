UN award proof of focus on making India favoured investment destination: PM

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Invest India, an investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Union government, for winning the '2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award'.
The award is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination and improving ease of doing business, Modi said in a tweet.
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) declared 'Invest India' as winner of the United Nations Investment Promotion Award 2020. The award ceremony took place on Monday at the UNCTAD headquarters in Geneva.
The award recognises and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the world's investment promotion agencies.
"Congratulations to @investindia for winning the 2020 United Nations Investment Promotion Award given by @UNCTAD. This is a testimony to our government's focus on making India the world's preferred investment destination & improving ease of doing business," Modi said.
The evaluation was based on UNCTAD's assessment of work undertaken by 180 national investment promotion agencies across the world.
